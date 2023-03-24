Reese Witherspoon announces shock split from husband Jim Toth!

Los Angeles, California - Actor Reese Witherspoon has announced that she and her husband, Jim Toth, are getting a divorce, just two days before their 12th wedding anniversary.

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth surprised fans with the news of their divorce after nearly 12 years of marriage. © Christopher Polk / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 47-year-old took to Instagram to confirm the surprising split in a joint statement with Toth.

"It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," they said.

"We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together," they continued.

Witherspoon and Toth, a talent agent at Creative Artists Agency, wed in 2011.

The former couple shares a 10-year-old son, Tennessee, and Toth was stepfather to the Legally Blonde star's two children from her previous marriage to actor Ryan Phillippe: 23-year-old Ava and 19-year-old Deacon.

They shared in the statement that their son is their "biggest priority" at the moment.