Reese Witherspoon producing Legally Blonde spin-off TV series!

Legally Blonde will return to screens as a spin-off TV series "inspired by the film" starring Reese Witherspoon, who will produce the show! © Screenshot/YouTube/MGM

Reese Witherspoon, who starred as pink-obsessed sorority girl Elle Woods in the original 2001 film, is revisiting the story as her production company Hello Sunshine confirmed that it was behind the TV remake.



While the plot remains under wraps, it is being written by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, who created the TV series Gossip Girl starring Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, and Ed Westwick.

The duo also created teen drama The OC starring Mischa Barton, Adam Brody, and Olivia Wilde.

"We're bringing #LegallyBlonde back to your screens in a spin-off TV series inspired by the film," production company Hello Sunshine posted on Instagram.

"Currently in development with Amazon MGM Studios, the project has tapped Gossip Girl and The OC vets Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage to write."

"Stay tuned for more details as we have them," they added.