Sabrina Carpenter spills the tea on Short n' Sweet – here's what to expect from the album!
Los Angeles, California - Sabrina Carpenter is in the final stretch for her Short n' Sweet album rollout, a record that's set to drop on Friday. With one day left, fans are getting spoiled with teasers!
As the world makes grabby hands at the Espresso singer's latest music video collab with Jenna Ortega for her soon-to-be-released song Taste – a track previewed by Instagram's latest feature – it's pretty safe to say that we're all ready for Short n' Sweet's release.
The brand-new album is mere hours away from its worldwide drop, and the Please Please Please artist has already sold out a global tour of the same name.
But what's the behind-the-scenes tea on the sixth album of one of the fastest-rising stars in music right now?
The album reportedly transcends genres, with Sabrina explaining that her lifelong goal has been "to be able to create something that felt multi-genre but also so distinctly myself," she told Paper Magazine on Wednesday.
"Sonically, all the songs are different, but the lyrical perspective is all Sabrina. It's all me and it's all stories in my life. That's the throughline," she said, noting how she tries to be fearless in her songwriting process.
"I think the series of unfortunate events I've encountered in relationships are no secret to people who know me or think they know me," she added, perhaps alluding to the song Taste, which appears to show a messy love triangle – not unlike one Sabrina experienced during the Shawn Mendes/Camila Cabello kerfuffle.
The Feather singer has appeared to reference this particular heartbreak in the past with melancholy songs like Cindy Lou Who and Opposite.
Sabrina Carpenter shows her vulnerable side ahead of Short n' Sweet drop
The pin-up beauty admits to being somewhat scared of the album release, with Sabrina getting vulnerable about her history of public scrutiny.
"There's more to me than my [hit songs]," she told Paper Magazine.
"There's a person under there that some days feels really confident and some days literally just can't get out of bed... I think that's really important for people to understand, regardless of who they listen to, that they're a person."
Short n' Sweet is set to drop at midnight local time, meaning that it will be available for streaming and download as soon as the clock hits midnight – no matter where you live. Happy listening!
