Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega face off in a tasty new music video teaser!

Los Angeles, California - Sabrina Carpenter and actor Jenna Ortega are giving final girl vibes in this horror movie-inspired music video teaser. But what else were we to expect on the heels of spooky season?

The teaser trailer for Taste's music video dropped via Instagram on Wednesday following a flurry of fan speculation over a mystery collab.

According to the post's caption, the music video for Sabrina's currently unreleased song is coming this Friday.

The Espresso hitmaker's latest album Short n' Sweet is also set to drop on Friday, August 23.

The rising starlet has been making the rounds doing promo ahead of the release with a Wednesday Spotify listening party for the record. She is also set to appear as a guest on Chicken Shop Date on Friday!

Talk about tasty cross-promotion – she called the listening party "A Taste of Short n' Sweet" and the chicken shop tasting interview ties right into that theme.

Maybe bestie Taylor Swift's marketing genius is rubbing off on Sab?

Horror movie veteran Jenna – star of Tim Burton's Wednesday, the new Beetlejuice sequel, Scream VI, and X – was a natural casting choice for the video, which references the famous shower stabbing scene from Alfred Hitchcock's 1960 psychological horror film Psycho.