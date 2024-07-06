Sabrina Carpenter sent her fans a short n' sweet message as arena tour sells out

Los Angeles, California - Sabrina Carpenter penned a heartfelt note to her fans after they helped her reach some impressive music career milestones.

Sabrina Carpenter penned a heartfelt note to her fans after they helped her reach some impressive music career milestones. © Collage: Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

This email was apparently one that she could send!

“writing you guys from europe right now deeply staring into the ocean and thinking about how thankful i am for you guys," the Espresso singer wrote in a recent email sent en masse to her supporters.



She explained that her fans had helped her in many ways, including giving her a #1 single and selling out her upcoming Short n' Sweet arena tour.

"i can't express how much this means to me and how i wouldn't have been able to do any of it without u," she gushed.

"You mean the absolute world to me!!! always have always will," Sabrina said before wishing everyone a happy Fourth of July weekend.

The Feather singer, who signed the letter "xxxx Brina," also promised some announcements in the near future.

"excited to share many more things soooon," she added.