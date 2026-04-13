Sabrina Carpenter apologizes over viral Coachella incident: "Could have handled it better"

Indio, California - Sabrina Carpenter has issued an apology after she called a fan's cultural chant "weird" during her headlining gig at the Coachella music festival.

Sabrina Carpenter has apologized after she called a fan's Arab cultural chant "weird" during her headlining set at Coachella on Friday. © Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Saturday, the 26-year-old addressed the viral incident via X, admitting that she "could have handled it better".

"my apologies i didn't see this person with my eyes and couldn't hear clearly," she said in reply to a clip of the moment. "my reaction was pure confusion, sarcasm and not ill intended."

Sabrina added that she's now aware of what the chant – a Zaghrouta – is and added that she will "welcome all cheers and yodels from here on out."

As the Espresso singer performed her 20-song set on Friday night, a fan's Zaghrouta caught Sabrina off guard during a quiet part of the show.

"I think I heard someone yodel," she told the crowd, "Is that what you're doing? I don't like it."

The fan then attempted to explain the chant, telling Sabrina, "It's my culture."

"That's your culture, is yodeling?" she replied before joking further, "Is this Burning Man? What's going on? This is weird."

Sabrina's reaction to the Zaghrouta – an Arab ululation typically used to convey excitement and celebration – sparked a divided response on social media, with many calling her out for cultural insensitivity.