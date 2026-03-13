Steven Spielberg claps back at Timothée Chalamet's ballet and opera diss

Austin, Texas - Legendary movie director Steven Spielberg on Friday defended enjoying the arts as a shared live experience, appearing to take aim at Oscar nominee Timothee Chalamet's controversial remarks about ballet and opera.

Iconic director Steven Spielberg (pictured) appeared to clap back at Timothée Chalamet's viral diss against ballet and opera while speaking at SXSW. © Frederic J. BROWN / AFP

The man behind Jaws and Saving Private Ryan told a South by Southwest audience in Austin, Texas, that communal artistic experiences – from cinema to the opera house – must be preserved.

Speaking at a keynote panel to promote his upcoming sci-fi film Disclosure Day, the 79-year-old director drew cheers when he invoked the performing arts forms that Chalamet seemed to dismiss in a recent appearance.

"The real experience comes when we can influence a community to congregate in a strange, dark space," Spielberg said.

"All of us are strangers, and at the end of a really good movie experience, we are all united, with a whole bunch of feelings that we walk into the daylight with, or into the nighttime with, and there is nothing like that."

"I mean, it happens in movies, it happens at concerts, and it happens in ballet and opera. And we want that to be sustained."

Spielberg grinned as the audience broke out into cheers.

The remarks landed as a pointed rejoinder to Chalamet, who sparked a firestorm last month after appearing to question the cultural relevance of classical performance arts.