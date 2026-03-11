Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are reportedly "tense" after ballet diss!
Los Angeles, California - Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet becoming strained after he dissed the ballet community?
Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack's Tuesday report claims that Kimothée's relationship "is definitely feeling the strain" amid the backlash over his controversial remarks.
An insider dished that Timothée "is under a lot of pressure right now and it's spilling into his personal life."
The source continued, "A lot of people in the industry were shocked. Ballet and opera are deeply respected in that world."
During the Oscar-nominee's chat with Matthew McConaughey, Timothée insisted that "no one cares" about ballet or opera anymore.
The 30-year-old's comments have since been criticized by fans as well as the ballet and opera communities.
Is Kylie helping Timothée navigate his fallout?
But the tipster pointed out that the Khy founder isn't a stranger to scrutiny since the Kar-Jenner family "is used to backlash and public drama" as "they've dealt with it their entire careers."
The insider explained, "Kylie knows how the media storm works. But Timothée is taking it very personally."
With the Academy Awards coming this Sunday, the source added that "things are definitely tense" with Kimothée, but they are "trying to work through it." Has Timothée hurt his chances of winning his first Oscar?
