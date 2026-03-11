Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are reportedly "tense" after ballet diss!

Los Angeles, California - Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet becoming strained after he dissed the ballet community?

An insider claimed that Kylie Jenner (l.) and Timothée Chalamet (r.) are "feeling the strain" after his controversial ballet and opera remarks. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack's Tuesday report claims that Kimothée's relationship "is definitely feeling the strain" amid the backlash over his controversial remarks.

An insider dished that Timothée "is under a lot of pressure right now and it's spilling into his personal life."

The source continued, "A lot of people in the industry were shocked. Ballet and opera are deeply respected in that world."

During the Oscar-nominee's chat with Matthew McConaughey, Timothée insisted that "no one cares" about ballet or opera anymore.

The 30-year-old's comments have since been criticized by fans as well as the ballet and opera communities.