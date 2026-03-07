Timothée Chalamet insults ballet and opera, enraging the arts community: "No one cares about this anymore!"

New York, New York - Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet is the frontrunner to take home the golden statuette for Marty Supreme – but he definitely has not won fans in the ballet and opera worlds.

In a town hall discussion late last month with Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey, hosted by CNN and Variety, the 30-year-old Chalamet was discussing the future of movie theaters and whether the advent of streaming will spell doom for cinemas.

"If people want to see it – like Barbie, like Oppenheimer – they're going to go see it and go out of their way to be loud and proud about it," Chalamet said.

"And I don't want to be working in ballet or opera or things where it's like, 'Hey, keep this thing alive, even though like no one cares about this anymore.' All respect to the ballet and opera people out there," he added, to laughs from the audience.

"I just took shots for no reason."

The world's opera and ballet companies were not entertained.

In the French-American actor's native New York, the Metropolitan Opera posted a backstage video with his quote plastered across it and the caption: "This one’s for you, @tchalamet..."

The Paris Opera riffed on Marty Supreme, in which Chalamet plays a 1950s table tennis player with big dreams.

"Plot twist, there is ping-pong in opera too," it said on Instagram, along with a video clip from Nixon in China, now playing in the French capital.