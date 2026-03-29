Sydney Sweeney gets slammed by Kim Novak after getting cast to play her in Sammy Davis Jr. biopic

Los Angeles, California - Sydney Sweeney 's getting tapped to play Kim Novak in the upcoming movie , Scandalous, has been slammed by Novak herself – and here's why!

Kim Novak (l) has criticized Sydney Sweeney (r) portraying her in the upcoming biopic, Scandalous, that focuses on Novak's romance with Sammy Davis Jr. in the 1950s. © Collage: DAVID BUCHAN & Dia Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Housemaid star was cast in the biopic back in October 2025, but the 93-year-old retired actor criticized the decision in a new interview with The Times of London.

Novak told the outlet that she would've "never approved" the upcoming drama that's based on her romance with Sammy Davis Jr. in the 1950s.

The Vertigo actor said that she's also displeased with Sydney portraying her as she "sticks out so much above the waist."

Novak also fears that the Colman Domingo-directed film will focus more on her sexual dynamic with the late singer when their romance was actually based on them having "so much in common."

She added, "There's no way it wouldn't be a sexual relationship because Sydney Sweeney looks sexy all the time. She was totally wrong to play me."