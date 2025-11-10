Sydney Sweeney's Christy biopic bombs at the box office – are fans boycotting because of her jeans scandal?

Los Angeles, California - Did Sydney Sweeney 's dismissive attitude over her controversial American Eagle campaign cause Christy to flop?

Sydney Sweeney's Christy tanked during its opening weekend at the box office after renewed anger over her controversial jeans ad campaign. © VIVIEN KILLILEA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The sports drama suffered one of the worst openings ever, per Box Office Mojo.

Reportedly, The White Lotus star's flick ranks among the top 10 poor openings for a new release after earning only $1.3 million in box office sales.

The film flop comes amid renewed backlash over Sydney's clothing campaign following a recent lackluster response to the tone deaf jeans ad.

The campaign had the tagline "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans," which caused an uproar when it dropped for appearing racist in tone, yet Sydney has refused to apologize for taking part in the elaborate ad campaign.

The Euphoria alum also doesn't seem to mind Christy's poor reception, as she's praised the biopic on Instagram.

On Monday, Sydney shared a new Instagram photo dump with various shots from the film.

"I am so deeply proud of this movie. Proud of the film david made. proud of the story we told. proud to represent someone as strong and resilient as Christy Martin," she dished in the caption.

"this experience has been one of the greatest honors of my life."