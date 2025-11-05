Sydney Sweeney breaks silence on American Eagle controversy: "Definitely was a surprise"

Los Angeles, California - Christy star Sydney Sweeney has reflected on her controversial American Eagle campaign – and why she chose not to respond.

Sydney Sweeney revealed why she didn't issue a statement after her American Eagle "Good Jeans" ad caused an uproar. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Sydney finally opened up on the uproar surrounding her ad campaign in a chat with GQ published on Tuesday.

"I did a jean ad," the 28-year-old said. "I mean, the reaction definitely was a surprise, but I love jeans. All I wear are jeans. I'm literally in jeans and a t-shirt every day of my life."

The commercial had the tagline, "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans," but replaced "jeans" with "genes," leading many to criticize it for apparent undertones promoting eugenics and white supremacy.

As for why she didn't want to release a statement at the time, The Housemaid actor explained, "I mean, I'll vent to my girlfriends. But other than that, no."

"I know who I am," she continued. "I know what I value. I know that I'm a kind person. I know that I love a lot, and I know that I'm just excited to see what happens next. And so I don't really let other people define who I am."