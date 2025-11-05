Sydney Sweeney breaks silence on American Eagle controversy: "Definitely was a surprise"
Los Angeles, California - Christy star Sydney Sweeney has reflected on her controversial American Eagle campaign – and why she chose not to respond.
Sydney finally opened up on the uproar surrounding her ad campaign in a chat with GQ published on Tuesday.
"I did a jean ad," the 28-year-old said. "I mean, the reaction definitely was a surprise, but I love jeans. All I wear are jeans. I'm literally in jeans and a t-shirt every day of my life."
The commercial had the tagline, "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans," but replaced "jeans" with "genes," leading many to criticize it for apparent undertones promoting eugenics and white supremacy.
As for why she didn't want to release a statement at the time, The Housemaid actor explained, "I mean, I'll vent to my girlfriends. But other than that, no."
"I know who I am," she continued. "I know what I value. I know that I'm a kind person. I know that I love a lot, and I know that I'm just excited to see what happens next. And so I don't really let other people define who I am."
Sydney Sweeney calls Donald Trump's support "surreal"
Sydney went on to address President Donald Trump's public support for her amid the controversy, calling it "surreal."
"I kind of just put my phone away," she shared, adding, "I was filming every day. I'm filming Euphoria, so I'm working 16-hour days and I don't really bring my phone on set, so I work and then I go home and I go to sleep."
"So I didn't really see a lot of it. I knew at the end of the day what that ad was for, and it was great jeans, it didn't affect me one way or the other," she concluded.
Cover photo: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS