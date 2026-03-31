Taylor Swift reveals her next single – and drops a surprise music video!

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has revealed the next single from her latest album , The Life of a Showgirl!

Taylor Swift has revealed Elizabeth Taylor is her next radio single. © FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

To mark the end of Women's History Month on Tuesday, the 36-year-old dropped the news that Elizabeth Taylor would be her next radio single.

"What could you possibly get for the girl on the last day of Women's History Month? We have something in mind!" a post from Taylor's team shared.

Along with the single news, the Grammy winner also debuted a new music video for the track, which is a compilation of footage of the late Hollywood icon.

Elizabeth Taylor is the third single to come from The Life of a Showgirl, following The Fate of Ophelia and Opalite.

However, this is the first to have a video that does not star Taylor herself.

The Father Figure singer has taken to self-directing videos for most of her recent singles, and she even helmed a short film to accompany the release of All Too Well (10 Minute Version) from 2021's Red (Taylor's Version).