Taylor Swift drops new version of Fate of Ophelia as chart competition heats up

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has dropped another new version of her latest single, The Fate of Ophelia, as she strives to keep her hit album The Life of a Showgirl at the top of the charts.

Taylor Swift has debuted The Fate of Ophelia (Alone in My Tower Acoustic Version) as she seeks to extend her latest single's reign on the charts. © FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 35-year-old pop star treated fans on Thursday to The Fate of Ophelia (Alone in My Tower Acoustic Version), a stripped-down version of the pop-dance hit.

While The Life of a Showgirl – Swift's 12th studio album – has dominated the charts since it dropped on October 3, its lead single faces some competition going into the next week of Billboard's Hot 100.

The Fate of Ophelia is being challenged by Golden, the earworm from the smash-hit Netflix flick KPop Demon Hunters, for the top spot.

Billboard has predicted that Golden is likely to overtake The Fate of Ophelia to reclaim the top spot, so it seems the latest special edition of the single is Swift's attempt to stave off the competition.

The Karma singer has made a habit of dropping limited special editions of her music – both physical and digital offerings – to boost her sales and stay at the top of the charts.

While the practice has stirred some controversy, it's undeniably paid off, as Swifties have clamored to get their hands on just about anything Swift has released for her latest era.