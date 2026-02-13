Taylor Swift drops extended Opalite video and shares BTS peek at "hysterical" shoot

New York, New York - Taylor Swift is looking back at the "hysterical" production of her star-studded music video for Opalite.

Taylor Swift (c.) has pulled the curtain back on her star-studded music video for Opalite – the latest single from The Life of a Showgirl. © Collage: Screenshots/X/@taylorswift

The 36-year-old enlisted the help of some fellow celebrities for the accompanying music video for her latest single from The Life of a Showgirl.

A week after dropping the video, Taylor has shared even more footage from the 90s-inspired production.

"I never want to forget a single detail of this hysterical shoot, and now I don't have to!" she wrote in a post shared Friday.

The post announced the release of two extended cuts of the video that feature dance "lessoning, our phenomenal cameos, camcorder footage, gigantic scrunchies & fanny pack angles," per the singer!

Swifties can find these versions on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Tidal.

Taylor revealed last week that the inspiration for her Opalite video sparked while she was doing press for The Life of a Showgirl last October.

As part of her promo tour, she appeared on The Graham Norton Show alongside Cillian Murphy, Domhnall Gleeson, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Lewis Capaldi.

After Domhnall jokingly suggested being in one of her music videos, Taylor said she was "struck" by the idea for the video, which paints "Opalite" as a fix-all spray that is advertised in a spoof commercial.