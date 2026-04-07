When are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce really getting married? Wedding planner debunks viral theory

Westerly, Rhode Island - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been long rumored to be tying the knot in June, but a celebrity wedding planner has seemingly debunked that viral theory!

According to a celebrity wedding planner, Taylor Swift (c.) and Travis Kelce aren't tying the knot in Rhode Island this June after all. © collage: JON KOPALOFF / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & IMAGO / Cover-Images

For months now, Swifties have been convinced that the lovebirds will get married in Rhode Island – specifically on June 13 at the Ocean House resort.

But over the weekend, luxury wedding planner Tara Guérard weighed in and revealed that Taylor is not the bride of the ceremony booked for that day.

"I am the wedding planner for June 13th at the ocean house in Rhode island ! Sorry to let you all know, Taylor is not my bride this weekend! Boo!" Tara wrote under a post from @weddingchicks.

The date had just about everything going for it: 13 is famously Taylor's lucky number, and June falls ahead of Travis' NFL season. The Opalite singer also owns a mansion in Rhode Island's Westerly area – right near Ocean House.

But alas, it seems that the Swifties were off target this time, and they shouldn't expect any clues from the couple's family, either!



Last week, Travis' sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, told her Not Gonna Lie podcast listeners to stop asking about the wedding.