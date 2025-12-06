Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce set wedding date – when will they tie the knot?

New York, New York - Taylor Swift and fiancé Travis Kelce have reportedly decided on a wedding date!

Taylor Swift (r.) and fiancé Travis Kelce are reportedly planning to tie the knot next summer in Rhode Island, where the singer owns a massive mansion. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Per a new report from Page Six, insiders have dished that the 35-year-old pop star and the 36-year-old athlete will tie the knot on June 13, 2026.

Along with fitting in with Travis' downtime from the NFL season, the date holds some extra special significance, as 13 is famously the singer's favorite number.

The outlet reports that the lovebirds are planning to host their nuptials at Ocean House, located in Watch Hill, Rhode Island.

It was even claimed that Taylor dropped some serious dough to snag the date from another bride, but sources from the venue later confirmed to TMZ that they do not allow anyone to buy out dates from another client.

Taylor owns a massive mansion in the area known as Holiday House, which Swifties will be familiar with from her iconic Fourth of July parties and its reference in her 2020 track the last great american dynasty.

The latest reports have dished that the Grammy winner has begun gathering her bridal party, with longtime pals Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez reportedly among her bridesmaids.