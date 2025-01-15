Does Taylor Swift have plans to remodel her $17.75 million mansion?

Rhode Island - Pop star Taylor Swift is reportedly set to expand her Rhode Island mansion, known as "Holiday House" or "High Watch," located in Westerly's Watch Hill neighborhood.

Taylor Swift is reportedly spending $1.7 million on renovations to her $17.75 million mansion in Rhode Island. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & UPI Photo

According to a building permit issued in December 2024, the expansion includes turning one bedroom into an "enlarged bedroom suite" as well as adding a bedroom and renovating the kitchen.

The entire project is estimated to cost around $1.7 million, according to Us Weekly.

Taylor purchased the 11,000-square-foot, eight-bedroom, ten-bathroom mansion in 2013 for $17.75 million, and the estate is situated on over five acres with 700 feet of private beachfront.

It has also been the site of several iconic gatherings and inspired her 2020 song, The Last Great American Dynasty.

Although the final dates haven't been disclosed, the renovations are expected to be complete by the end of December.