Woman defends wildly ramming into Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after iHeart Music Awards: "I'm not crazy!"
Los Angeles, California - Liziane Gutierrez, the woman caught causing a scene in front of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's car, has spoken out about the wild moment!
Thursday evening was an eventful one for the Opalite singer, who took home seven awards at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.
Yet Taylor's night took a turn when Gutierrez "launched" herself in front of the 36-year-old's car during a chaotic moment that was caught on camera.
The Brazilian influencer has reportedly addressed the incident in a statement, insisting that her intentions were innocent.
"I'm not crazy like people are saying – I'm doing a project with RedeTV in Brazil where I take on missions," she explained.
Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce address the incident?
Gutierrez explained that the first mission was to give a Brazil jersey to Taylor Swift or Justin Bieber.
"I did my best even though her security guard was extremely rude," she said.
As for what the influencer thought of T-Swift and Travis, she added, "They are cute, but there were only five people or fewer waiting for her outside. Why didn't she stop to talk or just say hi?"
The betrothed duo haven't addressed the incident, but the night was still a historic one for Taylor and Travis as the Shake It Off hitmaker sweetly shouted out her man on stage during her acceptance speech!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/liziane_guiterrez & IMAGO / UPI Photo