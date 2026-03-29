Woman defends wildly ramming into Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after iHeart Music Awards: "I'm not crazy!"

Los Angeles, California - Liziane Gutierrez, the woman caught causing a scene in front of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's car, has spoken out about the wild moment!

Taylor Swift (c) and Travis Kelce (r) had an awkward moment while after the iHeart Music Awards when Liziane Gutierrez (l) was seen launching herself at their car. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/liziane_guiterrez & IMAGO / UPI Photo

Thursday evening was an eventful one for the Opalite singer, who took home seven awards at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Yet Taylor's night took a turn when Gutierrez "launched" herself in front of the 36-year-old's car during a chaotic moment that was caught on camera.

The Brazilian influencer has reportedly addressed the incident in a statement, insisting that her intentions were innocent.

"I'm not crazy like people are saying – I'm doing a project with RedeTV in Brazil where I take on missions," she explained.