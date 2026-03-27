Taylor Swift gives Travis Kelce swoon-worthy shoutout in their awards show debut

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce finally made their romance award-show official as the pop star won big at Thursday night's iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Taylor Swift praised her fiancé Travis Kelce (r.) as she won big at Thursday's iHeartRadio Music Awards. © collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 36-year-old singer channeled the artwork for her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, with a chic, light-green corset and skirt set for the ceremony.

The record won big at the show, scooping up the prize of Best Pop Album.

In her acceptance speech, Taylor gave her 36-year-old husband-to-be a swoon-worthy shoutout.

"I think that this album probably also feels very happy and confident and free because that's the way that I get to feel every single day of my life, because of my fiancé, who's here too," she said.

"So, thanks for all the vibes."

Taylor and Travis had fans in a frenzy the entire night, posing for photos and dancing together during the performances.

In one viral moment, Taylor was seen flashing her engagement ring at the Kansas City Chiefs star as she sang along to RAYE's hit WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!.

The Opalite singer had every reason to be in a good mood, as she also took home several other awards, including Artist of the Year.