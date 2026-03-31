Vanessa Hudgens gets vulnerable about postpartum health struggles: "And so it begins"

Los Angeles, California - Actor Vanessa Hudgens became a mother for the second time a few months ago – now she has given an honest insight into the reality after giving birth.

Vanessa Hudgens is struggling with hair loss after the birth of her second child. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@vanessahudgens

In her Instagram story, the 37-year-old shared a photo of herself holding a small tuft of loose hair and wrote: "And so it begins."

This is because, after the birth of her daughter, Hudgens has been struggling with hair loss!

Just two photos later in the story, she posted another picture of herself and joked that she still had beautiful hair despite the hair loss.

According to experts, hair loss after pregnancy is not an uncommon thing; hormonal changes are the trigger.

The health symptom can occur around three months after giving birth and then can last up to six months, but it is usually only a temporary health issue.