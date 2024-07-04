Vanessa Hudgens is officially a mom after birth of first baby!

Actor Vanessa Hudgens (r.) and baseball star Cole Tucker (l.) have finally become parents! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/vanessahudgens

The 35-year-old High School Musical actor and her husband were just spotted leaving the hospital with their new baby, and the photos are beyond adorbs.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker have been a couple since November 2020 and tied the knot in December 2023.

Then came the surprise on the red carpet at this year's Academy Awards – wearing an elegant, tight-fitting Vera Wang dress with a round baby belly and radiant face, the 35-year-old dropped the baby bombshell.

Now the actress and the athlete have welcomed their first child into the world.

On Wednesday, paparazzi spotted the new parents leaving a hospital in Santa Monica.

The pictures, which are available to Page Six and others, show Vanessa sitting in a wheelchair with her newborn in her arms. The Beastly actor is being pushed to the car by a nurse, with her husband Tucker and his luggage right behind her.

The actor is obviously very fond of her little bundle, cuddling the baby close to her face again and again.