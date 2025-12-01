Vanessa Hudgens drops major baby news in adorable post!

Los Angeles, California - Oh, baby! Former Disney star Vanessa Hudgens has become a mother for the second time.

Vanessa Hudgens is now a mom of two! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@vanessahudgens & Neilson Barnard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 36-year-old shared the happy news in an Instagram post on Sunday, which has since racked up nearly two million likes.

In the picture, Vanessa can be seen in a hospital bed as she holds the hand of her husband, former MLB star Cole Tucker.

"Well…. I did it. Had another baby!!!" she gushed.

"What a wild ride labor is. Big shout out to all the moms. It's truly incredible what our bodies can do," the High School Musical star added.

The baby's name and gender have not yet been revealed.

Vanessa became a mom for the first time last summer, and she announced her second pregnancy just about a year later.

The actor, who had previously been linked to fellow Disney Channel alums Zac Efron and Austin Butler, began dating Cole in 2020 after they met in a Zoom meditation group.