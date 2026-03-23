Zendaya and Tom Holland seen together for the first time since alleged wedding!

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya and Tom Holland were seen together for the first time since rumors suggested that they got hitched! Does this appearance confirm it?

Zendaya (r) and Tom Holland (l) were captured in LA for the first time in weeks amid speculation that they recently got married. © CINDY ORD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The presumed Mr. and Mrs. Holland were captured having a night out with friends after the 29-year-old's stylist, Law Roach, claimed that they secretly got married.

Zendaya and Tom were photographed holding hands for their first sighting in weeks, with the Euphoria star pairing her newly-chopped bob with a white, flowy maxi skirt, black top and a matching pair of clogs.

The Spider-Man leading man looked equally casual in a striped T-shirt, baggy jeans, a pair of blue Adidas sneakers, and a brown baseball cap.

While the lovebirds didn't give away any clues as to whether they did get hitched, Zendaya was spotted shopping on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills the day before with the same sparkly ring that she wore at this year's Oscars.