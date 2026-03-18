Zendaya rewears iconic Oscars dress as "something old" for The Drama premiere

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya recycled one of her most iconic fashion moments to celebrate the premiere of her new movie, The Drama, in Los Angeles.

Zendaya brought back her iconic 2015 Oscars look for Tuesday's premiere of The Drama in Los Angeles. © Collage: Valerie Macon & LISA O'CONNOR / AFP

The 29-year-old star stunned fans with "something old" at the wedding-centric flick's premiere on Tuesday night – her famous 2015 Oscars red carpet gown!

Speaking with Variety, Zendaya confirmed that she was thinking of the old marriage adage when picking her look for the night.

"I remembered the saying: 'Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue.' So, this is my something old. I thought I'd bring it back and give it new life," she said.

The Challengers actor further touched on how "important" that look was for her and the Black community at large, as the dreadlocks she wore with the gown resonated widely as a powerful celebration of natural hair.

The Vivienne Westwood dress, which features an off-the-shoulder neckline and corset bodice, also made Zendaya look ever the blushing bride, which she plays in the movie and is rumored to be in real life.

Sure enough, she was again sporting a gold band under her engagement ring, fueling the talk that she did indeed tie the knot with fiancé Tom Holland.

As she kicks off her press tour for The Drama, the Euphoria star has had to address the speculation, and while she still won't confirm the news publicly, she also hasn't denied it!