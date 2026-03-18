Zendaya rewears iconic Oscars dress as "something old" for The Drama premiere
Los Angeles, California - Zendaya recycled one of her most iconic fashion moments to celebrate the premiere of her new movie, The Drama, in Los Angeles.
The 29-year-old star stunned fans with "something old" at the wedding-centric flick's premiere on Tuesday night – her famous 2015 Oscars red carpet gown!
Speaking with Variety, Zendaya confirmed that she was thinking of the old marriage adage when picking her look for the night.
"I remembered the saying: 'Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue.' So, this is my something old. I thought I'd bring it back and give it new life," she said.
The Challengers actor further touched on how "important" that look was for her and the Black community at large, as the dreadlocks she wore with the gown resonated widely as a powerful celebration of natural hair.
The Vivienne Westwood dress, which features an off-the-shoulder neckline and corset bodice, also made Zendaya look ever the blushing bride, which she plays in the movie and is rumored to be in real life.
Sure enough, she was again sporting a gold band under her engagement ring, fueling the talk that she did indeed tie the knot with fiancé Tom Holland.
As she kicks off her press tour for The Drama, the Euphoria star has had to address the speculation, and while she still won't confirm the news publicly, she also hasn't denied it!
Zendaya and Tom Holland star in new Spider-Man trailer amid wedding talk
On Monday night, she shared some "real" footage from the alleged wedding – which was actually a scene from The Drama with Tom's face edited over her co-star Robert Pattinson's.
The couple has plenty to celebrate at the moment besides the rumored nuptials, as Wednesday saw the release of the first trailer for their new movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
The teaser featured the first look at Tom back as the iconic web-slinger and Zendaya as his former girlfriend, who has now lost her memories of him following the events of the 2021 blockbuster, Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Cover photo: Collage: Valerie Macon & LISA O'CONNOR / AFP