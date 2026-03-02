Zendaya and Tom Holland's big wedding secret spilled by insider in bombshell report!

Los Angeles, California - Fans have been wondering for weeks whether Hollywood's favorite pair, Zendaya and Tom Holland, have already secretly tied the knot. Now, an insider has dropped a bombshell!

Tom Holland and Zendaya have already tied the knot, according to stylist to the stars Law Roach! © EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

While the red carpet at the SAG Actor Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday evening was packed with the industry biggest names, it was celebrity stylist Law Roach who made a splash!

Talking to Access Hollywood, the 47-year-old was chatting away when he was asked about Zendaya and Tom.

"The wedding already happened, "Roah claimed with a smile, "You missed it."

The gobsmacked reporter pressed for more details, asking, "Is that true?" to which Roach replied: "It's very true!"

Unfortunately, he didn't reveal any more juicy details, ending the interview with a curt "thank you!"