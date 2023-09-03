Zendaya makes Tom Holland and fans gush with tiny bra fit

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya continued celebrating her Virgo birthday season and got another cute shoutout from boo Tom Holland!

Zendaya's latest Instagram posts made a lot of heads turn, including her boo's, Tom Holland (l.). © Collage: VALERIE MACON & GABE GINSBERG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 27-year-old Dune star got a lot of love over her fashionable attire from her birthday bash in new back-to-back pics she dropped on Instagram on Saturday. She also dropped snaps from the party on her IG story.

Zendaya was a vision in an opulent fit of a voluminous skirt with a pink and purple swirling pattern, and a matching long-sleeved crop top that revealed her torso.

She completed the look with a tiny triangle string bra top covered in sparkles and kept her makeup natural with a pop of shimmering eye shadow and a light pink lip.

While each post racked up over millions of likes from Zendaya's fans and colleagues, no one's admiration can compare to that of her Marvel star beau's.

Tom was the first to comment under his girlfriend's latest pics, as he aptly wrote "First" under it.

Fans gushed over their couple goals status. "the way tom holland liked the post rlly fast," on wrote. "tom instantly liking the post is so supportive boyfriend of him," commented another.

"if you see a picture of Zendaya and there's only one like, you'll be sure that that one like will be Tom Holland's like," another fan wrote.

The Uncharted star also gave Zendaya an adorable birthday shout-out on her actual birthday on Friday. Tom posted a hilarious pic of his boo and captioned it, "My birthday girl" with heart-eye emoji.