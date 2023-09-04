Tom Holland gives Zendaya hilarious birthday shout-out

Los Angeles, California - Tom Holland delivered his annual Zendaya birthday tribute in hilarious style this year as he shared a not-so-glamorous snap of the star on Friday.

Tom Holland celebrated Zendaya's birthday on a Friday with an Instagram tribute. © Collage: IMAGO / PA Images & Screenshot/Instagram/tomholland2013

The Euphoria star turned 27 on Friday, and her 27-year-old boyfriend paid tribute to her with a shout-out on his Instagram story.

"My birthday girl," Tom captured the photo, adding a heart-eye emoji.

But no, this wasn't a high-fashion shot of Zendaya; instead, the actor is seen in full scuba gear, giving a thumbs-up to the camera.

The photo comes in coordinating style to Zendaya's tribute to Tom for his 27th birthday earlier this year, which featured a snap of the Marvel star making a heart with his hands while scuba diving.

Shortly after the first photo, Tom shared another snap of the Malcolm & Marie actor walking their dogs.

The couple's birthday tributes have become a fan-favorite tradition, as they have given fans an adorable glimpse into the typically private pair's romance.