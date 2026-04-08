Zendaya reveals she sparked her mom's wild tattoo transformation: "She's covered now!"

Burbank, California - Zendaya used an appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show to reveal that she convinced her m to get her first tattoo , a decision which triggered her massive transformation.

Zendaya revealed that she convinced her mom to get her first tattoo, a decision which triggered a major transformation. © AFP/Blanca Cruz

Over recent months and years, Zendaya has increasingly flaunted her love for tattoos, especially after getting a matching ink with her fellow Spider-Man star and fiancé Tom Holland.

Now, she used an appearance on the Jennifer Hudson show to open up about her tattoo journey and how it has affected the people around her.

Specifically, Zendaya revealed that she had convinced her mother to get her first-ever tattoo when she was 50-years-old. According to the Euphoria star, her mother's now covered head-to-toe!

"I convinced her to get her first tattoo at 50 years old," Zendaya told Jennifer Hudson last week. "I drew it for her, and since then, she calls me, randomly, and she'll be getting a new tattoo."

"She's covered now. She's basically like, sleeved up," she said. "She's like a walking piece of art."

Zendaya admitted that "I like tattoos" but said little else on the subject, having until now refused to acknowledge and offer any details about the matching tattoos she and Holland seem to have inked.

She continued to skirt around any detailed conversations about their relationship, despite ongoing rumors that they may already be married.

Speaking to Jimmy Kimmel in March, Zendaya called out a series of AI-generated wedding photos that had been circling online.