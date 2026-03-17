Zendaya confronted with Tom Holland "wedding" pics in late-night interview

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya couldn't escape those Tom Holland wedding rumors as she hit the late-night circuit to promote her new movie, The Drama.

Zendaya addressed those viral AI-generated "wedding" photos amid rumors she secretly tied the knot with Tom Holland. © Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & Leon Bennett / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 29-year-old stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday to kick off her press run for the A24 flick.

Naturally, the show's host wasted no time asking Zendaya about the viral claims that she secretly wed her fiancé.

"I'm sure you know the internet has gone berserk with stories that you might actually be married to Tom," Jimmy said.

"Really? I haven't seen any of that!" Zendaya joked.

The fan frenzy began when the Euphoria star's longtime stylist, Law Roach, told reporters earlier this month that the wedding had "already happened."

Amid the buzz, some AI-generated photos depicting a supposed Tomdaya wedding went viral, and Zendaya admitted on the show that even people who know her personally were fooled!

"I was out, and about in real life, and people are like, 'Oh my god, your wedding photos are really gorgeous.' And I was like, 'Babe, they're AI.' They're not real," she said.

Zendaya then decided to "clear the confusion" once and for all with a "real" clip from her big day... which turned out to be a scene from The Drama with Tom's face edited onto that of her co-star, Robert Pattinson!

