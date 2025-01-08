Zendaya and Tom Holland secretly got matching tattoos before engagement!

Boston, Massachusetts - Zendaya and fiancé Tom Holland reportedly made their love story permanent with matching tattoos ahead of their engagement!

After the 28-year-old Euphoria star displayed a new "t" tattoo at Sunday's Golden Globes, insiders have revealed that Tom secretly got a matching design of his own.

TMZ reported on Tuesday that the lovebirds visited Boston Tattoo Company in Massachusetts in November to get some "small and discreet" ink to commemorate their relationship.

As seen at the awards show, Zendaya's tattoo is a small lowercase "t" on the side of her ribcage, while Tom is said to have opted for the same location for a small "z" tattoo.

Employees from the tattoo shop gushed over the couple and said they "felt the love" between them.

Zendaya's new tattoo wasn't the only addition that turned heads on Sunday, as she also sported a new diamond ring that sent engagement rumors flying across social media.

Sure enough, the following day, multiple outlets confirmed that the Uncharted actor had proposed to Zendaya over the holidays.