Oscars 2026: How to stream and watch the 98th Academy Awards live

Los Angeles, California - Hollywood's biggest night is fast approaching! Here's how you can catch all of the star-studded action at the Oscars live from the comfort of your own home.

The 2026 Academy Awards, hosted by Conan O'Brien, will take place on Sunday, March 15. © Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 98th annual Academy Awards will take over the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, March 15.

Led by host Conan O'Brien, the ceremony will honor the best of the best in the world of cinema.

The biggest hits of the past year, including Sinners and One Battle After Another, will duke it out for the top award of Best Picture, while leading actors like Michael B. Jordan and Emma Stone will compete for the performance prizes.

So how can you tune in to the Oscars live on Sunday?

Here's everything you need to know about streaming the 2026 Academy Awards.