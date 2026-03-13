Oscars 2026: How to stream and watch the 98th Academy Awards live
Los Angeles, California - Hollywood's biggest night is fast approaching! Here's how you can catch all of the star-studded action at the Oscars live from the comfort of your own home.
The 98th annual Academy Awards will take over the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, March 15.
Led by host Conan O'Brien, the ceremony will honor the best of the best in the world of cinema.
The biggest hits of the past year, including Sinners and One Battle After Another, will duke it out for the top award of Best Picture, while leading actors like Michael B. Jordan and Emma Stone will compete for the performance prizes.
So how can you tune in to the Oscars live on Sunday?
Here's everything you need to know about streaming the 2026 Academy Awards.
Where are the 2026 Oscars streaming live?
The Oscars will begin on Sunday, March 15 at 7 PM ET.
The event can be watched live on ABC, or streamed on Hulu.
Fans with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, or other cable alternatives can also tune in to the ceremony through ABC.
Will there be a red carpet?
If you're interested in catching the hottest fashion on the red carpet, the official red carpet coverage from ABC – hosted by Tamron Hall and Jesse Palmer – begins at 6:30. This can be viewed on both ABC and Hulu.
Also giving fans a peek at the glamour is the E! network, which kicks off coverage at 2 PM ET with a Brunch at the Oscars special.
The live red carpet coverage begins at 4 PM.
Cover photo: Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP