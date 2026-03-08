2026 Oscars: Where to watch this year's Best Picture nominees

Hollywood's awards season comes to an epic conclusion with the 2026 Oscars this month. Here's how you can stream the Best Picture nominees before the show!

By Kelly Christ

Hollywood's awards season comes to an epic conclusion with the 2026 Oscars this month, where the year's top films will battle it out for the all-important Best Picture prize.

(From l. to r.) Emma Stone, Michael B. Jordan, and Timothée Chalamet have all earned nods for their roles in Best Picture nominees. © Collage: IMAGO / Landmark Media 10 movies have secured a nomination for the evening's top award, with selections ranging from a vampire-filled horror flick to a roaring racing drama. Led by top stars like Timothée Chalamet, Michael B. Jordan, and Emma Stone, cinephiles won't want to miss out on these films prior to the big ceremony. But where can you find all of the nominees on streaming? Here's everything you need to know to watch all of the 2026 Best Picture nominees before the Oscars!

How to stream Bugonia

A pharmaceutical CEO (Emma Stone) is kidnapped by a pair of conspiracy-theory-driven men who are convinced she's an alien in this delightfully bizarre film from Yorgos Lanthimos. Bugonia is now streaming on Peacock.

How to stream F1

Formula 1 racing speeds onto the big screen in this flick that follows a former star driver (Brad Pitt) who returns to the track to help make a success of his friend's struggling team. F1 is now streaming on Apple TV+.

How to stream Frankenstein

Guillermo del Toro puts his own spin on the classic monster tale in this visually stunning adaptation starring Oscar Isaac, Mia Goth, and Jacob Elordi. Frankenstein is now streaming on Netflix.

How to stream Hamnet

Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal lead this devastating drama that explores the family tragedy that led to the creation of William Shakespeare's iconic play Hamlet. Hamnet is now streaming on Peacock.

How to stream Marty Supreme

Timothée Chalamet stars as a table tennis star who will stop at nothing to "dream big" in this acclaimed comedy-drama from director Josh Safdie. Marty Supreme can be purchased or rented via Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and more.

How to stream One Battle After Another

Tipped by many to win the top prize, this Paul Thomas Anderson flick follows an ex-revolutionary (Leonardo DiCaprio) living off the grid who must leap into action to save his teenage daughter (Chase Infiniti). One Battle After Another is now streaming on HBO Max.

The Secret Agent

Best Actor nominee Wagner Moura stars as a former professor who attempts to flee the military dictatorship in Brazil, but finds his escape is not as safe as he'd believed. The Secret Agent is now streaming on Hulu.

Sentimental Value

In this family drama, two sisters reunite with their estranged father – a director who is seeking to make his comeback film. Sentimental Value can be purchased or rented via Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and more.

How to stream Sinners

Michael B. Jordan leads Ryan Coogler's can't-miss vampire flick as a pair of twin brothers who must confront a sinister evil force upon returning to their Southern hometown. Sinners is now streaming on Amazon's Prime Video and HBO Max.

Train Dreams

Joel Edgerton stars as a a logger and railroad worker navigating life in the early 20th-century in this poignant period drama. Train Dreams is now streaming on Netflix.