Oscars 2026: Sinners, One Battle After Another, and Marty Supreme lead nominations

By Jenna Cavaliere

Los Angeles, California - The 98th Academy Awards nominations were revealed Thursday, featuring a mix of record-breaking favorites and some surprising snubs.

Vampire period horror Sinners led the pack with a record-setting 16 nominations, while war drama One Battle After Another followed with 13. Frankenstein, Marty Supreme, and Sentimental Value each earned nine nominations, and period drama Hamnet rounded out the most-nominated films with eight. Check out the full list of noms: Best Picture Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams Best Director Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Chloe Zhao, Hamnet Best Actor Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent Best Actress Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Emma Stone, Bugonia Best Supporting Actor Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo, Sinners

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value Best Supporting Actress Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another Best International Feature Film The Secret Agent (Brazil)

It Was Just an Accident (France)

Sentimental Value (Norway)

Sirat (Spain)

The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia) Best Animated Feature Arco

Elio

Kpop Demon Hunters

Little Amelie of the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2 Best Documentary Feature The Alabama Solution

Come See Me In The Good Light

Cutting Through Rocks

Mr. Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor While the nominations celebrate some of the year's biggest hits and standout performances, the list also includes a few surprising omissions and highlights rising stars making waves at just 30.

Oscars 2026: snubs and rising stars

Ariana Grande, who earned a best supporting actress nod last year for Wicked, was absent this time despite a larger role in the sequel Wicked: For Good, which also failed to secure any nominations. Other surprising omissions included Chase Infiniti from One Battle After Another and Paul Mescal, the lead of Hamnet, both widely expected to contend for top honors. On the other end, Timothée Chalamet continues to shine as one of Hollywood's brightest young stars. Aged just 30, he earned his third best actor nomination for Marty Supreme, following nods for Call Me By Your Name (2018) and A Complete Unknown (2025). He also received a Best Picture nomination as a producer on Marty Supreme. With Stiff competition from Leonardo DiCaprio and others, Timothée is once again one to watch as the Oscars ceremony approaches.