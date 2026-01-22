Oscars 2026: Sinners, One Battle After Another, and Marty Supreme lead nominations
Los Angeles, California - The 98th Academy Awards nominations were revealed Thursday, featuring a mix of record-breaking favorites and some surprising snubs.
Vampire period horror Sinners led the pack with a record-setting 16 nominations, while war drama One Battle After Another followed with 13.
Frankenstein, Marty Supreme, and Sentimental Value each earned nine nominations, and period drama Hamnet rounded out the most-nominated films with eight.
Check out the full list of noms:
Best Picture
- Bugonia
- F1
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Best Director
- Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
- Ryan Coogler, Sinners
- Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
- Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
- Chloe Zhao, Hamnet
Best Actor
- Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
- Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
- Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Best Actress
- Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
- Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
- Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
- Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
- Emma Stone, Bugonia
Best Supporting Actor
- Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
- Delroy Lindo, Sinners
- Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
- Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Best Supporting Actress
- Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan, Weapons
- Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
- Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Best International Feature Film
- The Secret Agent (Brazil)
- It Was Just an Accident (France)
- Sentimental Value (Norway)
- Sirat (Spain)
- The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)
Best Animated Feature
- Arco
- Elio
- Kpop Demon Hunters
- Little Amelie of the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Best Documentary Feature
- The Alabama Solution
- Come See Me In The Good Light
- Cutting Through Rocks
- Mr. Nobody Against Putin
- The Perfect Neighbor
While the nominations celebrate some of the year's biggest hits and standout performances, the list also includes a few surprising omissions and highlights rising stars making waves at just 30.
Oscars 2026: snubs and rising stars
Ariana Grande, who earned a best supporting actress nod last year for Wicked, was absent this time despite a larger role in the sequel Wicked: For Good, which also failed to secure any nominations.
Other surprising omissions included Chase Infiniti from One Battle After Another and Paul Mescal, the lead of Hamnet, both widely expected to contend for top honors.
On the other end, Timothée Chalamet continues to shine as one of Hollywood's brightest young stars.
Aged just 30, he earned his third best actor nomination for Marty Supreme, following nods for Call Me By Your Name (2018) and A Complete Unknown (2025).
He also received a Best Picture nomination as a producer on Marty Supreme.
With Stiff competition from Leonardo DiCaprio and others, Timothée is once again one to watch as the Oscars ceremony approaches.
The Oscars ceremony will air live on ABC on March 15 and will also be available to stream on Hulu.
Cover photo: VALERIE MACON / AFP