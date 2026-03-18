Oscars viewing figures shrink amid signs of trouble for awards shows

Los Angeles, California - The number of people in the US tuning in live to watch the Oscars dropped by 9% from last year, viewing figures released Tuesday showed.

Jessie Buckley, winner of the Oscar for Best Actress for Hamnet, and Michael B. Jordan, winner of the Oscar for Best Actor for Sinners, pose together at the 98th Academy Awards on March 15, 2026. © REUTERS

Around 17.9 million people saw political thriller One Battle After Another, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, take home the top prize at Hollywood's premier awards gala on Sunday.

That included people watching on the ABC broadcast network and streamer Hulu, both of which are owned by Disney.

The 98th Academy Awards was hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien, and featured musical segments that paid tribute to the Netflix phenomenon K-Pop Demon Hunters and box-office hit Sinners.

Michael B. Jordan, who played twin brothers Smoke and Stack in Sinners, took home the best actor Oscar, after a tight race in which Timothee Chalamet had been expected to triumph for his unlikeable ping pong player in Marty Supreme.

The show also included a lengthy In Memoriam segment, paying tribute to actor Robert Redford, which included a rare stage performance from Barbra Streisand.