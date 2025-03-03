Oscars 2025: Anora triumphs at Academy Awards in major win for independent film

Los Angeles, California - Independent film Anora – the tale of a sex worker whose marriage to the son of a Russian oligarch quickly unravels – was the big winner at the Oscars on Sunday, scooping five awards including best picture.

Mikey Madison poses with the Best Actress Oscar for Anora at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. © REUTERS

Sean Baker's black comedy also took home the Academy Awards for best director, best editing, best original screenplay, and best actress for 25-year-old star Mikey Madison.

"This is a dream come true," said Madison. "I grew up in Los Angeles, but Hollywood always felt so far away from me. So to be here standing in this room today is really incredible."

A shellshocked Madison later told reporters backstage she was still processing a win that looked set to open career doors – even though she had no idea what was next.

"I just know that tonight I'm going to go home to my new puppies and probably clean up their mess," she laughed.

Her win was something of an upset, as she bested 1990s megastar Demi Moore, who had been the odds-on favorite to cap a late career flourish with a golden statuette for body-horror flick The Substance.

Baker used one of his four acceptance speeches to urge support for independent movies.

"I want to thank the Academy for recognizing a truly independent film. This film was made on the blood, sweat and tears of incredible indie artists," he said.

The five wins by Anora – out of six nominations – was an impressive haul for a movie made for just $6 million, a tiny sum by Hollywood standards.

The film's triumph came at the expense of Conclave – a film about the secretive and cut-throat election of a new Catholic leader that had been lent an uncanny timeliness by the real-life health woes of Pope Francis.

The Vatican intrigue, starring Ralph Fiennes and Isabella Rossellini, earned top honors from Britain's BAFTAs, and the Hollywood actors' SAG Award, but had to settle Sunday for best adapted screenplay, despite having been seen as a favorite heading into the night.