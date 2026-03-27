Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle feuding with their California neighbors?

Montecito, California - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be facing some new trouble, as their California neighbors are reportedly distancing themselves from the royal couple.

The neighbors of Duchess Meghan (l.) and Prince Harry are said to be increasingly distancing themselves from them. © Jae C. Hong/AP/dpa

A source has revealed that the Sussexes' neighbors have had enough of them and now increasingly avoid them.

The insider told Page Six: "No one wants to be seen with them."

According to the report, Meghan and Harry have been encountering cold shoulders in their neighborhood in Montecito for years, but the distance has now grown greater.

"It's not hate," the insider clarified. "It's just a growing awareness that they're takers with zero self-awareness. Everyone's exhausted by them."

However, another source close to the Sussexes refuted the allegations, saying that Harry and Meghan had built up a good relationship with their neighbors over the years and love their community.