Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle feuding with their California neighbors?
Montecito, California - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be facing some new trouble, as their California neighbors are reportedly distancing themselves from the royal couple.
A source has revealed that the Sussexes' neighbors have had enough of them and now increasingly avoid them.
The insider told Page Six: "No one wants to be seen with them."
According to the report, Meghan and Harry have been encountering cold shoulders in their neighborhood in Montecito for years, but the distance has now grown greater.
"It's not hate," the insider clarified. "It's just a growing awareness that they're takers with zero self-awareness. Everyone's exhausted by them."
However, another source close to the Sussexes refuted the allegations, saying that Harry and Meghan had built up a good relationship with their neighbors over the years and love their community.
Meghan and Harry have numerous celebrity neighbors
Six years ago, Meghan and Harry moved to California after they left their royal duties. Together with their son Archie (6), they settled in the coastal metropolis, and a little later, their daughter Lilibet (4) made their family complete.
Many other celebrities live in the area around the Duke and Duchess' estate, including Oprah Winfrey, Katy Perry, Ellen DeGeneres, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ariana Grande, and Jennifer Aniston.
Shortly after the move in 2020, a local resident said, "You know, the thing about them that is so great is they didn't come here to live off of our community, they came here to be a part of our community."
However, this attitude quickly changed.
"I personally don't think that Meghan is an asset to our community… She doesn't really go out or get involved with the community," another neighbor said.
"Harry has to a certain extent, because he's quite jolly... but Meghan doesn't seem to get seen anywhere… And you don't see him either."
Cover photo: Jae C. Hong/AP/dpa