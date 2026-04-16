Prince Harry admits he feared his royal role after Diana's death: "It killed my mum"

Melbourne, Australia - Prince Harry has revealed that the death of his mother, Princess Diana, made him fearful of taking on his role as a member of the British royal family.

Prince Harry admitted that he feared his role in the royal family after the death of Princess Diana in a 1997 car accident. © Collage: IMAGO / Bestimage & Jonathan Brady / POOL / AFP

Speaking at the InterEdge Summit on Thursday, the 41-year-old reflected on how his mother's death in 1997 affected his mental health.

Diana passed away after a car accident in Paris when Harry was just 12 years old, and he has long blamed the media for her death, as paparazzi had been chasing the Princess of Wales at the time of the crash.

"I was like, 'I don't want this job. I don't want this role – wherever this is headed, I don't like it," Harry said, per People.

"It killed my mum, and I was very much against it, and I stuck my head in the sand for years and years."

However, the Duke of Sussex ultimately realized that he could use his position in the family to "make a difference in the world."

"And also, what would my mum want me to do? And that really changed my own perspective," he added.

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their roles as working royals in 2020, citing relentless tabloid attacks and racism against the 44-year-old Duchess.