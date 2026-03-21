UK police seek unredacted Epstein files amid investigation of ex-Prince Andrew

London, UK - On his 66th birthday, officers arrested the former Prince Andrew at his home in Sandringham . Just over a month later, London police said in an investigation update that they were now looking into sexual allegations against the disgraced royal .

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested a month ago. Now, there is an update in his case. © Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/dpa

Following his arrest, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was charged with abuse of office for passing confidential documents to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in his former role as UK Trade Commissioner.

After searches were carried out at Royal Lodge in Berkshire – Andrew's old residence – the Metropolitan Police Commissioner explained in an interview with ABC News how the case is progressing.

As Sir Mark Rowley revealed, they are currently in close contact with the US Department of Justice, demanding access to the unredacted Epstein files.

"Of course, there's a big body of that evidence ... in the United States in all those files and at some stage we're going to need the unredacted evidence," the London police chief said this week.

If the case goes to court, the original copy will be needed.

A further statement from Rowley is particularly notable: as he explained in the interview, "a whole range of suggested sexual allegations" are currently being investigated. It is being examined whether criminal prosecution might be justified.