Netflix's Emily in Paris is packing her bags again – but where is she going?
By Lukas Dubro
Paris, France - As the end of season 5 hinted, the successful Netflix series Emily in Paris is leaving France again. After Rome and Venice, Emily Cooper will be moving to another European city – but where
According to Variety, filming for the new season is set to begin in May and will take place in Greece and Monaco.
"The show is Emily in Paris. It's never going to permanently leave its home base," creator Darren Star told Netflix magazine Tudum.
"But if I can take the audience on a journey somewhere else, I would love that… [It's] fun to think about."
In the final episode of the fifth season, which premiered in December 2025, ambitious marketing expert Emily (Lily Collins) received a postcard from her on-and-off boyfriend Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) – the good-looking chef has invited her to Greece!
The two had an affair in the first season and have been seeing each other sporadically ever since.
Nothing was initially known about what would happen to them in the upcoming sixth season, but now it looks like fans have a major hint!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO/ZUMA Press & Zoonar