Netflix's Emily in Paris is packing her bags again – but where is she going?

Paris, France - As the end of season 5 hinted, the successful Netflix series Emily in Paris is leaving France again. After Rome and Venice, Emily Cooper will be moving to another European city – but where

Emily in Paris is jetting off to a new country for season 6! © imago/ZUMA Press

According to Variety, filming for the new season is set to begin in May and will take place in Greece and Monaco.

"The show is Emily in Paris. It's never going to permanently leave its home base," creator Darren Star told Netflix magazine Tudum.

"But if I can take the audience on a journey somewhere else, I would love that… [It's] fun to think about."

In the final episode of the fifth season, which premiered in December 2025, ambitious marketing expert Emily (Lily Collins) received a postcard from her on-and-off boyfriend Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) – the good-looking chef has invited her to Greece!