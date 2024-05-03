Emily in Paris announces surprise drop for new Netflix season: "Get ready for another wild ride"
Paris, France - Oui oui! Fans of the Netflix series Emily in Paris can rejoice, as lead actor Lily Collins and cast finally revealed when and how the show's fourth season will drop.
More fab French fashion is finally coming!
The third season of Emily in Paris was released in 2022, and although the show has been renewed and in production, fans have been in the dark about when new episodes and Season 4 would land.
On Friday, Lily and the cast of the show dropped a big announcement video.
"3 words to describe Emily in Paris, Season 4," the cast rattled off, as the familiar slew of characters hinted at the heartbreak and hilarity to come.
At the end of the clip, Lily let the beans spill: Emily's wild ride through both the French capital, and this season in Italy, will continue in not one, but two parts.
Season Four, Part 1 comes out August 15, while Part 2 comes to Netflix on September 12.
"You're welcome!" Lily said, as she blew a kiss.
When will Emily in Paris Season 4 air on Netflix?
"We have a release date!! Or two!" Lily wrote on her personal IG page. "So excited to announce that @emilyinparis season four will be coming to you this summer in TWO parts, with part one dropping August 15th!"
"This season does not disappoint and I can’t wait to show you all what Emily’s been up to, where she travels, and of course, what she wears," she added. "Mark your calendars and get ready for another wild ride."
Earlier this week, Lily posted a series of photos and clips of her and co-star Ashley Park being the first ones at the show's Paris wrap party, signaling the season has finished filming its portion in France. It was followed by a photo of the lead actor at the Colosseum in Rome.
With the cast teasing that "messiness" and "revenge" are on the way, fans are on the edge of their seats for what's to come.
Until then, Seasons 1, 2, and 3 of Emily in Paris – about an ex-pat marketing maven who adventures through Paris in serious style – are currently streaming on Netflix.
Cover photo: Collage: Instagram/lilyjcollins