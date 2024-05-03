Emily in Paris announces surprise drop for new Netflix season: "Get ready for another wild ride"

Paris, France - Oui oui! Fans of the Netflix series Emily in Paris can rejoice, as lead actor Lily Collins and cast finally revealed when and how the show's fourth season will drop.

Emily in Paris co-stars Lily Collins (l.) and Ashley Park posed together for a series of photos and clips at the show's Paris wrap party, as the show announced it will air its new season in two parts. © Collage: Instagram/lilyjcollins

More fab French fashion is finally coming!

The third season of Emily in Paris was released in 2022, and although the show has been renewed and in production, fans have been in the dark about when new episodes and Season 4 would land.

On Friday, Lily and the cast of the show dropped a big announcement video.

"3 words to describe Emily in Paris, Season 4," the cast rattled off, as the familiar slew of characters hinted at the heartbreak and hilarity to come.

At the end of the clip, Lily let the beans spill: Emily's wild ride through both the French capital, and this season in Italy, will continue in not one, but two parts.

Season Four, Part 1 comes out August 15, while Part 2 comes to Netflix on September 12.

"You're welcome!" Lily said, as she blew a kiss.