Summer House season 8 filming begins, but are Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke returning?

Montauk, New York - It seems the eighth season of Bravo's reality TV show Summer House has finally started filming, but two of the original castmates may have skipped out on the first week.

Summer House original cast members Lindsay Hubbard (r.) and Carl Radke (center r.) © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/amandabatula & lindshubbs

Though Bravo never officially confirmed there will be a season eight, word on the street is that filming for the new season has already begun, per Queens of Bravo.

However, longtime friends-turned-fiancés Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard didn't seem to be around for the first portion of production. Instead, the pair opted to celebrate America's birthday in the nation's capitol of Washington DC.

In the comments of a post on Instagram featuring Lindsay wearing a USA-inspired matching workout set at what appears to be the Lincoln Memorial, a Summer House fan asked the reality TV star if she was skipping out on season eight, given that DC is quite a drive from the Hamptons.

"So no Summer House?" the fan wrote in the comments, leading Lindsay to reply, "We’re not filming today," alluding to the notion that they are returning for season eight, they just happened to be in DC for an epic Fourth of July and thus, not filming that day.

it's possible that the Summer House crew hosted and filmed the obligatory Fourth of July party the weekend prior to the holiday Carl and Lindsay spent in DC, given that the Fourth was on a Tuesday this year.

Meaning, Lindsay and Carl were likely in Montauk or the Hamptons alongside their castmates Amanda Batula, Kyle Cook, Ciara Miller, and Paige DeSorbo, who were spotted filming in pics posted by Queens of Bravo.