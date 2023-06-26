Is Summer House currently filming an eighth season?

Hamptons, New York - After Summer House's season 7 reunion, viewers have been wondering if there's going to be a season 8. Here's everything we know about a potential new season of Bravo's hit reality TV show .

Will there be a Summer House season 8? © Screenshot/Instagram/amandabatula

Summer House's seventh season saw some highs and several lows, with some fans wondering if it's time for the hit Bravo reality show to end.

With several members of the cast settling down, and murmurs that a few castmates aren't actually friends when cameras aren't around, not to mention the network's new spinoff, Summer House: Martha's Vineyard, it begs the question: will there be a Summer House season eight?

As of now, Bravo has not officially cancelled the reality TV show that first aired in January 2017. However, the network has yet to publicly confirm that there will be a new season.

Typically, Summer House begins filming in late June or late July, but there haven't been any sightings of the cast in Montauk or the Hamptons, and the cast themselves have yet to make a peep about the potential of an eighth season.

That is, other than Carl Radke saying during the season seven reunion that he'd like to have fun in the Hamptons with his friend sand castmates in summer 2023 ahead of his November nuptials with fiancé and often activated castmate Lindsay Hubbard.