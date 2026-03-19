The Bachelorette: ABC makes bombshell decision about Taylor Frankie Paul's season

Los Angeles, California - ABC has pulled the plug on Taylor Frankie Paul's season of The Bachelorette .

Taylor Frankie Paul's season of The Bachelorette will not be released. © Collage: Disney/Sami Drasin & Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

TMZ confirmed on Thursday that the network is not moving forward with plans to air the season, which was expected to premiere on Sunday.

"In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of 'The Bachelorette' at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family," a spokesperson for Disney Entertainment said.

The video in question was published by the outlet just a few hours earlier and showed Paul in a 2023 domestic dispute with her ex, Dakota Mortensen.

The footage, which was filmed by Mortensen, includes Paul throwing several metal barstools at him.

Mortensen protests that Paul's daughter is sitting behind him on the couch, and police reports later confirmed that the five-year-old had been hit in the head by one of the chairs.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star later pleaded guilty to aggravated assault.

Paul and Mortensen returned to the headlines this week after it was revealed that Utah police had opened a domestic violence investigation into the pair over an alleged incident that occurred last month.