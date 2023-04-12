Viral Video of the Day for April 12, 2023: Fleet-footed feline jumps in TikTok user's hearts

Get ready for a dose of "purr" entertainment with today's Viral Video of the Day, which features Raja the cat showcasing her incredible jumping skills on custom-built shelves.

This video taken by @outdoorsavannah shows the construction and aftermath of a new cardboard tube scratching post Raja's owner David installed for her on the wall. The fearless feline could barely wait to test the new addition out and show off her fleet-footed moves.

TikTok users commented about the construction, saying things like "Your cat is a Ninja warrior with its own obstacle course," and "King of the Jungle.....gym!"

With over 168 million likes and 11.3 million comments, it is obvious that Raja has enthralled millions with her adventurous and trailblazing attitude.

Watch the video fur yourself below: