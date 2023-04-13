Viral Video of the Day for April 13, 2023: Mac and Cheesy Paws

Amidst the chaos of life, sometimes we need a little bit of entertainment , and a viral video on TikTok featuring a mischievous cat getting into some Mac and Cheese definitely does the trick!

In the video, which has been viewed over 4.4 million times, a cat named Sylvester can be seen licking the contents of a packet of Mac and Cheese powder off his paws.

The whole clip is set to the tune of the "Cheese Tax" viral TikTok song, which only adds to the hilarity of the situation.

The video has also sparked funny comments from TikTok users, with one user writing, "the fact that he's going so wild for POWDERED cheese is sending me."

Others have pointed out the kitty's impressive grip, with one user saying, "that GRIP is absolutely sending me."

Here's the hilarious scene!