Viral Video of the Day for April 5, 2023: Dauntless Duo

Need some fresh entertainment to start your Wednesday off right? Check out this adorable dog and cat duo in today's Viral Video of the Day!

Stop what you're doing immediately! This viral video on TikTok has the power to put the biggest smile on your face.

It shows clips of an energetic golden retriever named Nash and his carefree kitty sister named Nala.

Even though Nash is comparatively larger than his sister, the two seem to love to play together and act as if they are the same size.

Check out the dauntless duo below:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features the most adorable dog and cat sibling duo on TikTok.  © Screenshot/TikTok/@nashypaws

