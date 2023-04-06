Viral Video of the Day for April 6, 2023: Old man wows with Miley Cyrus

East Lansing, Michigan - Enjoy some entertainment with today's Viral Video of the Day, which shows a talented old man named Dennis showcasing his love for Miley Cyrus at a karaoke bar in Michigan.

You're never too old to show off your incredible talents - and love for Miley Cyrus - to the world!

A video posted by @nattyiice_ shows the most adorable old man named Dennis singing Miley Cyrus' The Climb at a karaoke bar.

Spectators couldn't get enough of the man's confidence and friendly attitude and made sure to cheer as loudly as they could.

The crowd sang along and even waved their phone flashlights in the air to mimic lighters at a concert.

Check out the extraordinary performance below: