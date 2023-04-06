Viral Video of the Day for April 7, 2023: Small but fierce pup

Entertainment bluffs are buzzing about the latest viral video on TikTok , featuring a tiny but mighty dog named Cash.

This video on TikTok shows a Chihuahua mix named Cash and the violent yet somehow still adorable process behind his daily walks.

Cash starts out on the couch and then takes a few stretch breaks before climbing down his padded doggy stairs to head outside.

You can probably see from the beginning that the pup isn't too fond of waking up, as he hilariously growls and jumps at his owner.

He also has some pretty unique nicknames from his mastermind of an owner, which users just can't get enough of.

Check out the delightful doggo below: