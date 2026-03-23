"Sleepy Don" trends after Trump caught snoozing at Memphis Task Force Meeting

During a roundtable event on Monday, President Donald Trump was caught falling asleep at multiple moments, causing "Sleepy Don" to trend on social media. © Collage: Screenshots / X / @atrupar

On Monday, the president was joined by Attorney General Pam Bondi and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth for a Memphis Safe Task Force roundtable, in which officials discussed how to curb crime in the city.

But in several videos of the event being shared around social media, Trump is seen struggling to keep his eyes open.

In one clip, the president is seen fighting off sleep as a Memphis officer shared gun violence and crime statistics, and stressed the importance of federal and local law enforcement working together.

Not even praise from his closest allies could keep him awake!

At one point, as Hegseth was praising Trump for helping save the nation from the "perpetual course of decline" it was on before he took office, Trump couldn't have looked less interested.

In another moment, as Bondi took questions, Trump was stirred awake at the mention of his name, but appeared to drift back into dreamland after realizing he didn't have to speak.